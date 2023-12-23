3M (NYSE:MMM) Receives $105.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.10.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on 3M

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 3M

3M Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM opened at $106.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day moving average of $99.33. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $129.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.