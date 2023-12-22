WFA Asset Management Corp Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifePro Asset Management lifted its position in Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the second quarter worth $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 15.5% in the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. Barclays increased their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

NYSE:BA opened at $261.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.05. The stock has a market cap of $158.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.74 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) EPS. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

