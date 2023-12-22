WFA Asset Management Corp Sells 3,547 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

WFA Asset Management Corp lowered its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 0.7% of WFA Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. WFA Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY stock opened at $116.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.80. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $126.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

