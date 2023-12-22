Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 412 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 1.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.20% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.40 on Friday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $53.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.67.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

