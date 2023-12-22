Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) President Sells $135,762.24 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) President Elan Moriah sold 4,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $135,762.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,642.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $40.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 689.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.94.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut shares of Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

Featured Stories

