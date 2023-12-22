Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $187.38 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

