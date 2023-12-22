Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after buying an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,363,000 after buying an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after buying an additional 1,546,611 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $238.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

