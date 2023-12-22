Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is S.A. Mason LLC’s Largest Position

S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.0% of S.A. Mason LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $236.10 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $187.38 and a 12-month high of $238.69. The stock has a market cap of $332.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.