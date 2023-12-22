Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,016,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 13.1% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $54,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.