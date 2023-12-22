Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crane Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 154,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,297,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,649,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,101,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,695 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $435.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $348.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $438.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

