Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Veery Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 375,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $434.37 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $438.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $408.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

