Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Raised by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average of $215.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.14.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

