Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of VV opened at $217.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $170.80 and a one year high of $219.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $204.46 and a 200-day moving average of $202.87. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

