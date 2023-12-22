Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Reduced by Hengehold Capital Management LLC

Hengehold Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after buying an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,350,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,666,000 after purchasing an additional 86,225 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG opened at $311.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day moving average is $284.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

