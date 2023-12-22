Vanderbilt University Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vanderbilt University boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for 0.4% of Vanderbilt University’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vanderbilt University’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after buying an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after buying an additional 3,016,160 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMT. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Stock Up 1.1 %

American Tower stock traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.66. 71,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,551. The company has a market cap of $101.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $185.29.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 423.53%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

