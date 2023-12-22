Vanderbilt University Buys Shares of 1,360,540 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Vanderbilt University acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,360,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $36,612,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 9.5% of Vanderbilt University’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vanderbilt University owned 0.34% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 42,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 50.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 54,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter worth $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 497,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,315,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,024,949. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

