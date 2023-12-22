United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.85.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.91.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

