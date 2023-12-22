Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 710,415 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 597,582 shares.The stock last traded at $15.18 and had previously closed at $15.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 37.14% and a negative net margin of 19.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $67,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,296,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $338,496.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 377,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,529,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,526 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,772 in the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Udemy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Udemy by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 23,527 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Udemy by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Udemy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the first quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy Company Profile

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

Further Reading

