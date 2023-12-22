Thomas (Tom) Rock Buys 71,075 Shares of SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC) Stock

SOCO Co. Ltd (ASX:SOC – Get Free Report) insider Thomas (Tom) Rock acquired 71,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$14,925.75 ($10,017.28).
Thomas (Tom) Rock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 6th, Thomas (Tom) Rock acquired 34,896 shares of SOCO stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$9,247.44 ($6,206.34).
SOCO Stock Performance
About SOCO
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SOCO
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- What is the ‘Magnificent Seven’ and how to gain exposure?
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for SOCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.