TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives $35.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in TechTarget by 57.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in TechTarget by 139.0% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 2.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in TechTarget by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $34.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $986.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.37. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.34 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

