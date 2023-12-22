Tammy L. Browning Sells 18,834 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $405,119.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $21.50 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $758.52 million, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kelly Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KELYA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $616,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 110.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 28,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 453,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 26,550 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kelly Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 12,294 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

Featured Articles

