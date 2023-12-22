Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$153,550.00 in Stock

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

TVE opened at C$3.16 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd has a 12-month low of C$2.76 and a 12-month high of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.61.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). Tamarack Valley Energy had a return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of C$506.37 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.1450602 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

TVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tamarack Valley Energy

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.