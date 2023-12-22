Susan Altschuller Sells 13,808 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) CFO Susan Altschuller sold 13,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $571,927.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,913 shares in the company, valued at $700,536.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE opened at $41.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.37. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a current ratio of 8.72.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CERE. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CERE

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 380,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.