Sunflower Bank N.A. Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sunflower Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM opened at $200.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $202.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.90.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

