Sunflower Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,467 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 10.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,655.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 68,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,532 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.0 %

AVGO opened at $1,127.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $942.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $888.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,151.82.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $24,182,242. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

