Summit Global Investments Has $6.46 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,294 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Adobe were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $600.14 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.60 and a 52 week high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $273.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $583.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $537.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,466 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,522. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.25.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

