Summit Global Investments Has $13.76 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,464 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS IEFA opened at $69.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.90 and its 200-day moving average is $66.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

