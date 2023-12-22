Summit Global Investments Grows Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Global Investments increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 555.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Humana were worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.61.

Humana Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $453.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.88 and a 200 day moving average of $480.99. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

