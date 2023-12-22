Summit Global Investments Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 77.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 297,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,006 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Summit Global Investments’ holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $55.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

