Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wit LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $238.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.54 and a 200 day moving average of $219.91.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

