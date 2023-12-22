StockNews.com Lowers Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

ENV has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.57.

ENV stock opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.26. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $69.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $316.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.45 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

