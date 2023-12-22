SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $626,153.85 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %

SPSC stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.66 and a twelve month high of $196.39.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

Institutional Trading of SPS Commerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.