SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sells $626,153.85 in Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
SPS Commerce Trading Down 0.3 %
SPSC stock opened at $188.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 0.80. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.66 and a twelve month high of $196.39.
SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.20 million. Research analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 66.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPS Commerce during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
