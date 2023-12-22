SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $550,349.94 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SoFi Technologies Price Performance
Shares of SOFI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.
SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on SoFi Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SoFi Technologies Company Profile
SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Technologies
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Get ready to ring in the New Year with these upgrades
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Nike’s miss could be our opportunity
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Tesla’s bold rally: Promising pattern as it overcomes roadblocks
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.