SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CTO Sells $550,349.94 in Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $550,349.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 343,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,985. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

Shares of SOFI opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 37.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

