Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $180,619.20 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $180,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Pete Godbole sold 1,210 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $56,833.70.

Smartsheet Stock Up 2.5 %

SMAR opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $52.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $245.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,848,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,379 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,307,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,430,000 after acquiring an additional 261,836 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,044,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,526,000 after acquiring an additional 130,431 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,364,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,493,000 after acquiring an additional 344,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,557,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,118,000 after acquiring an additional 126,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

