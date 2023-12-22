SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock Price Up 4.8%

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) rose 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 170,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 361,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

SIBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.08. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 32.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $30,483.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,301.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 7,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $140,900.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,521 shares of company stock valued at $761,439 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

