Seed Wealth Management Inc. Takes $255,000 Position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,850,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 372,744 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,533,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,857,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BTT stock opened at $20.69 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.