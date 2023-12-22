Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company had a trading volume of 61,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,150. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.99.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

