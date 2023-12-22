Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Schindler alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Schindler

Schindler Stock Performance

About Schindler

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $239.94 on Friday. Schindler has a 1 year low of $178.50 and a 1 year high of $244.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $208.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.43.

(Get Free Report

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.