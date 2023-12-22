Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schindler from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schindler from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Schindler
Schindler Stock Performance
About Schindler
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator landing doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schindler
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.