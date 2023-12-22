Scharf Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Scharf Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after buying an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Mastercard by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 514,683 shares of company stock valued at $198,366,316 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard stock opened at $423.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $400.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.27. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The stock has a market cap of $397.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $451.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

