Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV) Trading Up 6.1%

Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.65. Approximately 215,412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 676,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Savers Value Village in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $392.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Research analysts forecast that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Savers Value Village by 5,798.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Savers Value Village by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Savers Value Village during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

