Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5,916.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,723 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 1.2% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.59 and a 52 week high of $268.36.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $229.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.61.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.98, for a total transaction of $3,974,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,546,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,443,066.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 860,552 shares of company stock valued at $195,997,433. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

