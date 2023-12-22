S.A. Mason LLC Sells 496 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $33.20 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $262.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

