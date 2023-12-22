RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 122.4% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.77%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.