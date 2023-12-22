Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $357.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $280.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $303.60.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $306.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.91. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $251.68 and a one year high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total value of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after purchasing an additional 304,493,397 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after acquiring an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.