Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Sells $191,715.36 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) CEO Joshua Kobza sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $191,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,266 shares in the company, valued at $28,607,438.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $76.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.14. The company has a market capitalization of $24.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.99 and a 1 year high of $78.30.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 75.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

