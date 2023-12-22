Reliant Investment Management LLC Grows Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Reliant Investment Management LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Reliant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reliant Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $77.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.30. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Featured Articles

