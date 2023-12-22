Register Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Register Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $77.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.66. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

