Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $388,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.10. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35. The firm has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

