Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Shafique Virani Sells 18,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00.
- On Monday, October 16th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $113,400.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.84 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after buying an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 741.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.
