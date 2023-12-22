Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Insider Shafique Virani Sells 18,000 Shares

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) insider Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $172,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shafique Virani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $117,180.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Shafique Virani sold 18,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $113,400.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX opened at $9.84 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The business had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. Analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after buying an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 165.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 470,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 293,174 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 741.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 85,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RXRX

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.