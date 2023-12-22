PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of PureCycle Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCT opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $11.89. The company has a market capitalization of $623.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Daniel M. Coombs acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 96,695 shares in the company, valued at $381,945.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dustin Olson bought 68,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 136,969 shares of company stock valued at $485,444. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

